Calvin Abueva versatility, energy key to Gilas call-up, says Tim Cone

GILAS Pilipinas coach Tim Cone wanted players that can play multiple positions and “energy guy” Calvin Abueva fits the bill.

Cone says Abueva’s presence is valuable to Gilas Pilipinas because he sees the Magnolia bruiser as some who can 'absolutely dominate' in Asia with his versatility and energy.

“He’s always been a great defender. His transition game is really dynamic,” said Cone. “I always thought that in Asia, Calvin can dominate. I felt like in the World Cup, stuff that he likes to do, it’s really too big for him. But in the Asian level, he can absolutely dominate.”

Abueva is set to return to Gilas Pilipinas for the 19th Asian Gamesin Hangzhou. His last stint with the national team was in the July 2018 window of the 2019 Fiba Basketball World Cup qualifiers during a game between Australia and the Philippines that led to a brawl.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Abueva’s official inclusion, however, will still have to go through under the scrutiny of the Hangzhou Asian Games Organizing Committee since he was not part of the initial list of athletes submitted by the Philippine Olympic Committee.

Cone said Abueva is exactly what the team needs in terms of playing multiple positions - an asset that Gilas no longer had after overseas-based players became unavailable after the Fiba World Cup.

“Primarily, it’s like him and Perk [Jason Perkins]. They fill out positions that we don’t have. We don’t have that huge energy guy. Calvin is really unique in that perspective. He just needs to harness it in the right direction,” said Cone.

“We always notice, when he played for the national team, he gets locked in, harnesses it, and he plays extremely well. It’s a short-term thing for us. He will only be with us for a month. But we just need that energy.

PHOTO: Gerry Ramos

"Plus, if he can come out and play the three, and allow Justin [Brownlee] to play four, or come out with a stretch four, and allow Justin to play three… that’s what we are working with,” said Cone.

Cone said Abueva’s desire to be in the national team was evident on the first day of practice on Monday where he was the first to arrive at the Philsports Arena.

“Calvin was the first guy here. He saw me, gave me a big hug, and said, 'I’m really thankful that you gave me another chance with the national team,'” said Cone.

