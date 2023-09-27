Cone stakes perfect record vs Thais as Gilas eyes Asiad win No. 2

HANGZHOU – Tim Cone hasn’t lost against Thailand in the few times he faced the natoin as coach of the Philippine men’s team.

And despite the perfect record, the veteran mentor is leaving nothing to chance.

Cone and Gilas Pilipinas will have the Thais next on their agenda as they resume their campaign in the 19th Asian Games on Thursday at the Zijingang gymnasium inside Zhejiang University.

The game is set at 11 a.m. with Cone carrying with him a 3-0 record against the country’s Southeast Asian rival, including a 115-81 trouncing during the gold medal round of the 2019 Southeast Asian Games in Manila.

This is not the right time to be complacent though, against Thailand, which Cone referred to as a ‘much stronger team than Bahrain.’

Gilas defeated Bahrain in its opening game Tuesday, 89-61.

“We gotta go up the level, we gotta continue to rise in our game cause we’re gonna play a tougher opponent each time out,” said Cone.

A 1998 Centennial Team coached by Cone also scored blowout wins against the Thais during the Jones Cup (84-34) and the Asiad in Bangkok, Thailand (86-60).

Also to be noted, Thailand was given a rude reception in its debut game also on Tuesday by Jordan in the form of a 96-63 rout.

At least five of the key players from that silver medal-winning team during the SEA Games are still with the team here – namely Tyler Lamb, Nakorn Jaisanuk, Nattakarn Muangboon, Chanatip Jakrawan, and Patiphan Klahan.

But Cone knows what the Thais are capable of doing that he wants to take another peek on how the team is four months after getting to watch them in the Cambodia SEA Games where the host beat them in the semifinals.

The team held a one and half-our practice prior to the match as Cone and his coaching staff tried to break down the game of Thailand.

The Filipinos end their campaign in Pool C on Saturday against Rondae Hollis-Jefferson and Jordan.

