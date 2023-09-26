Gilas Pilipinas opens Asiad medal bid with rout of Bahrain

HANGZHOU — Gilas Pilipinas dispatched Bahrain, 89-61, for a rousing start to its campaign in the 19th Asian Games.

The Filipinos poured it out in the second period when they outscored the opposition, 29-15, to take an 18-point lead with them at the break as Ange Kouame and Justine Brownlee took charge for the team.

They never looked back, easing to the early lead in Pool C.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

