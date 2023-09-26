Gilas Pilipinas opens Asiad medal bid with rout of Bahrain

HANGZHOU — Gilas Pilipinas dispatched Bahrain, 89-61, for a rousing start to its campaign in the 19th Asian Games.
The Filipinos poured it out in the second period when they outscored the opposition, 29-15, to take an 18-point lead with them at the break as Ange Kouame and Justine Brownlee took charge for the team.
They never looked back, easing to the early lead in Pool C.
