Team PH turns to Junna Tsukii to end Asian Games campaign on a high

HANGZHOU - Junna Tsukii stands as the final Team Philippines medal hope in the 19th Asian Games, seeing action in the women's 50-kilogram kumite on the final day of competitions.

The 32-year-old Tsukii, gold medal winner in last year's World Games, will be up against Srey Phea Chonn of Cambodia in the Round-of-16.

The Filipina karateka is the remaining member of Team Philippines that will compete a few hours before the 19th edition of the Asiad comes to a close.

A medal of any color Tsukii gets to win will add up to the country's total tally which currently stands at 4-2-12.

After a high of two golds and a bronze Friday which Gilas Pilipinas capped by reclaiming the basketball title, the Filipinos failed to medal in the penultimate day of competitions.

Jiujitsu and karate both came home empty handed after winning medals the previous day.

