Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Sat, Oct 7
    Asian Games

    Team PH turns to Junna Tsukii to end Asian Games campaign on a high

    Pinay karateka is last Team PH medal hope a few hours before 19th Asiad ends
    by Gerry Ramos
    Just now
    PHOTO: Marlo Cueto

    HANGZHOU - Junna Tsukii stands as the final Team Philippines medal hope in the 19th Asian Games, seeing action in the women's 50-kilogram kumite on the final day of competitions.

    Team Philippines 19th Asian Games results October 7

    The 32-year-old Tsukii, gold medal winner in last year's World Games, will be up against Srey Phea Chonn of Cambodia in the Round-of-16.

    The Filipina karateka is the remaining member of Team Philippines that will compete a few hours before the 19th edition of the Asiad comes to a close.

    A medal of any color Tsukii gets to win will add up to the country's total tally which currently stands at 4-2-12.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      After a high of two golds and a bronze Friday which Gilas Pilipinas capped by reclaiming the basketball title, the Filipinos failed to medal in the penultimate day of competitions.

      Jiujitsu and karate both came home empty handed after winning medals the previous day.

      ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓
      CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓
      Watch Now

      Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Watch Now
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: Marlo Cueto

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again