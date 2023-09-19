Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Roger Pogoy ruled out of Gilas Pilipinas squad to Asian Games

    No go for Gilas gunner due to medical issue
    by Gerry Ramos
    2 hours ago
    undefined
    PHOTO: Patrick Romero

    ROGER Pogoy will miss Gilas Pilipinas' campaign in the Asian Games.

    The veteran shooting guard failed to get a medical clearance that would allow him to join the national team in the 19th edition of the quadrennial meet starting Sept. 23.

    Tim Cone, appointed Gilas coach for the Asiad, and the PBA board are set to hold a news conference and expected to make announcements on team at 1 p.m. on Tuesday.

    Pogoy fell ill while resting in Cebu after suiting up for Gilas in the recent Fiba World Cup.

    RR Pogoy gilas vs italy world cup

    While he religiously attended practices since interim coach Tim Cone took over, he hasn't joined the team in scrimmages pending go signal from doctors.

    Pogoy is likewise with Gilas in its training camp at the Inspire Sports Academy in Laguna.

    But his health condition further compounded the shaky situation for Gilas which faces manpower woes less than a week before it departs for China.

      Calvin Abueva and Jason Perkins are still uncertain playing for the Philippines since they were not included in the list of 60 players drawn up by the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) and submitted to the Hangzhou Asian Games Organizing Committee prior to the deadline for the submission of entry by names.

