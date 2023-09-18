WIN an Asian gold medal and be the recipient of a substantial financial reward from both the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) and the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC).

POC president Abraham ‘Bambol’ Tolentino announced that all gold medal winners in the 19th edition of the Asiad in Hangzhou, China are going to receive a total package of P3 million.

“With regards to your incentive, you will be receiving from the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) a hefty P2 million for gold, and the POC will also give another P1 million for each gold,” said Tolentino during the sendoff for the Philippine delegation bound to the Asiad.

Silver medalists meanwhile, will be entitled to a P1 million incentive as provided in the National Athletes and Coaches Benefits and Incentives Act (Republic Act 10699).

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Under the same Incentive Act, bronze medalists will get P400,000.

The country won four gold medals in the last edition of the Asiad held in Palembang, Indonesia behind weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz, golfers Yuka Saso, Bianca Pagdanganan, and Lois Kaye Go, and skateboarder Margielyn Didal.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Watch Now

Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph