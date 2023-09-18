Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Mon, Sep 18
    Asiad gold winner to receive additional P1 million from POC

    Incentive for gold medalists is P2 million from the PSC and P1 million from POC
    by Gerry Ramos
    1 Hour ago
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

    WIN an Asian gold medal and be the recipient of a substantial financial reward from both the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) and the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC).

    POC president Abraham ‘Bambol’ Tolentino announced that all gold medal winners in the 19th edition of the Asiad in Hangzhou, China are going to receive a total package of P3 million.

    “With regards to your incentive, you will be receiving from the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) a hefty P2 million for gold, and the POC will also give another P1 million for each gold,” said Tolentino during the sendoff for the Philippine delegation bound to the Asiad.

    Silver medalists meanwhile, will be entitled to a P1 million incentive as provided in the National Athletes and Coaches Benefits and Incentives Act (Republic Act 10699).

    Under the same Incentive Act, bronze medalists will get P400,000.

    The country won four gold medals in the last edition of the Asiad held in Palembang, Indonesia behind weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz, golfers Yuka Saso, Bianca Pagdanganan, and Lois Kaye Go, and skateboarder Margielyn Didal.

      PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

