Bachmann says PSC had nothing to do with liquidation demand to POC

THE Philippine Sports Commission said it had nothing to do with the Commission on Audit’s demand to the Philippine Olympic Committee for the liquidation of expenses amounting to P10 million during the 1998 Asian Games in Bangkok.

PSC chairman Richard Bachmann made the reaction in response to a tirade from POC president Abraham Tolentino who was piqued by the COA demand sent just days before the start of the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou.

Tolentino took exception to the COA demand since the bulk of the unliquidated expenses were incurred by the POC exactly 25 years ago during the time when Cristy Ramos was still its president.

Tolentino said he also felt like was ‘backstabbed’ by the PSC.

But Bachmann clarified the COA is an independent body and acted on its own when it issued the demand letter shortly before the Asiad opening ceremony. Even the PSC is not spared of such demand letters from COA, he added.

Bachmann added that COA do have an in-house office in the PSC, but the demand letter was sent straight to the POC and never passed through any other offices of the government sports agency including the Chairman's Office.

The POC, a private entity recognized by the International Olympic Committee, receives government funding from the PSC, hence the need to liquidate any financial support it receives, subject to government auditing.

“The notice on unliquidated funds issued by the Commission on Audit to the Philippine Olympic Committee is a standard procedure practiced by the commission especially on matters that has been reported as a COA finding repeatedly over the years,” said Bachmann during a press conference on Tuesday.

“The timing and issuance of letters to the POC by the COA are therefore not within the purview of the PSC. These demand or confirmation letters are routinely sent to entities with unliquidated balances, and the POC is no exception.

'COA operates independently'

"The COA operates independently from the PSC and, as far as we know, has the authority to examine, audit and settle all governmental accounts, including those of the POC,” said Bachmann, who also showed to the media the COA letter that wasn't signed by any PSC official.

“PSC is not exempted from these letter issuances from COA. As head of the Sports Commission, I have received notices for other unliquidated accounts,” said Bachmann.

Bachmann also believes that the recent COA demand to the PSC will not be a distraction in any way.

“The PSC do not believe that COA intended it to be a distraction, and neither was it PSC’s. The PSC only has full-hearted support and encouragement, especially from the PSC Secretariat in China, my Commissioners, and I.

“All our Asian Games participating athletes, medalists or non-medalists, themselves can hopefully attest to this. No wedge has been driven anywhere, and no back has been stabbed."

