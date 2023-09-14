Roger Pogoy hoping to be cleared to play in time for Asian Games

IF Roger Pogoy would have his way, he’d love to suit up anew for the Philippine men’s basketball team bound for the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

But everything else will depend on how his latest medical check-up will turn out.

“May medical issues pa kasi kaya nagpatingin pa muna ako sa doctor,” said the TNT shooting guard. “Sana nga puwede na akong makapag-ensayo,”

Coach Tim Cone is made aware of Pogoy’s health condition, but would rather keep mum about it since it’s more of a personal matter.

But same with the Cebuano native, the veteran coach is keeping his fingers crossed he’ll be able to have in his disposal the player he considers as one of the best shooters in the PBA today.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

A healthy Pogoy no doubt, is outright part of Cone’s Asiad roster.

“Roger is the one who’s really here on the team but he’s got a medical issue. But he’s supposed to be part of the final 12,” said the 65-year-old mentor.

A person privy about the matter said Pogoy fell sick shortly after Gilas Pilipinas' campaign in the Fiba Basketball World Cup.

He was in Cebu resting after a grueling two-month preparation all the way to the world championship when he suddenly fell ill. He has undergone several tests and waiting for clearance.

Pogoy looked well in the three days he dutifully attended the Gilas practices at the Philsports Arena, though he’s not joining the team in its scrimmages.

“Nag-usap na kami ni coach Tim, and kailangan lang talaga yung clearance ng doctor,” he said.

“Kung papayagan ako ng doctor, sasama ako.”

And if no clearance is given?

“Order ng doctor yun, pero ako mismo gusto kong sumama,” said Pogoy, obviously confuse with the dilemma he’s facing.

