    After dislocating thumb, Abueva hurts left hand at Gilas practice this time

    'Beast' shrugs off another finger injury
    by Gerry Ramos
    Just now
    Calvin Abueva hand injury Gilas practice
    PHOTO: Jerome AscaĆ±o

    IF one dislocated thumb was not enough, Calvin Abueva also hurt his other hand during Wednesday's Gilas Pilipinas practice at the Philsports Arena.

    The 35-year-old forward injured his left hand after being whacked by Mo Tautuaa in one sequence.

    But like his dislocated right thumb which he suffered on Monday, Abueva said he didn't mind the pain.

    "Wala yan. Isisimba mo lang yan," Abueva said.

    READ: Dislocated thumb can't slow down Calvin Abueva in Gilas practice

    Calvin Abueva hand injury Gilas practice

    Being a Wednesday, the Magnolia forward said he's going to pay homage in Baclaran after practice.

    "Baclaran tayo, kailangan natin yan. Kailangan mong humingi ng kaunting tulong," said Abueva, who is more known as a Quiapo devotee.

    On Monday, Abueva jammed his right thumb as he rebounded the ball hard against bigs June Mar Fajardo and Ange Kouame.

      But with the presence of mind, he popped back the bone in place and went on and finished the scrimmage.

      "Malayo sa bituka," was how he described the injury, which he had taped and later iced in order to reduce the swelling.

