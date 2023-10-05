Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Philippines wins gold, silver, bronze in most productive day at Asiad

    Meggie Ochoa win atones for Marcial's loss
    by Gerry Ramos
    2 hours ago
    eumir marcial asian games finals
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

    HANGZHOU - Gold, silver, and bronze.

    Those are the medals that Team Philippines won in the 19th Asian Games on Thursday in what was the most productive day for the Filipino contingent.

    The gold was courtesy of Meggie Ochoa in the 48 kg class of juijitsu which the 33-year-old Filipino won despite nursing a fever on the eve of the fight.

    meggie ochoa asian games gold medal

    Olympian Eumir Marcial also went for the gold, but lost to Tanglatihan Tuohetaerbieke of China in a unanimous decision loss that relegated him to a silver finish.

    And karateka Sakura Alforte delivered the day's bronze in the women's individual kata.

    Ochoa's gold was the second for the Philippines in the continental showpiece after EJ Obiena's record feat in the men's pole vault.

    READ: Ailing Meggie Ochoa wins Team Philippines' second gold in Asia

    Marcial's silver was the second, too for the country behind wushu's Arnel Mandel, while Alforte's bronze brings the country's total to 10 overall.

    Despite the three-medal haul, the Philippines fell two notches outside the Top 20 at No. 22 with its 2-2-10 gold-silver-bronze medal tally.

      Host China is just awaiting its formal coronation as the reigning overall Asiad champion as it continues to pile up its medal collection that now stands at 178-99-55.

      Japan now has a strong hold of second place with 44 golds, 53 silvers, and 60 bronzes, while Korea sits at No. 3 with 33-47-77.

      At fourth place is India (21-32-33) and Uzbekistan at No. 5 with 19-16-25.

