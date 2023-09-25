Philippines out of Asiad women’s 3x3 as appeal for replacement players denied

HANGZHOU — The Philippine women's 3x3 team decided to withdraw from the 19th Asian Games after its appeal to include two replacement players were denied by the Hangzhou Asian Games Organizing Committee (HAGOC).

Coach Pat Aquino said it was a difficult decision the team had to do, but it was left with no other choice since it only has two players left in its roster in Camille Nolasco and Louna Ozar.

The players denied were Marga Villanueva and Cielo Pagdulagan, who were supposed to replace Camille Clarin and Angel Surada.

Camille Nolasco and Co. will not see action. PHOTO: fiba.basketball

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Watch Now

Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph