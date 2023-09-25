Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Mon, Sep 25
    Asian Games

    Philippines out of Asiad women’s 3x3 as appeal for replacement players denied

    With only two players in the official lineup, Filipinas withdraw
    by Gerry Ramos
    Just now
    Pat Aquino
    PHOTO: fiba.basketball

    HANGZHOU — The Philippine women's 3x3 team decided to withdraw from the 19th Asian Games after its appeal to include two replacement players were denied by the Hangzhou Asian Games Organizing Committee (HAGOC).

    Coach Pat Aquino said it was a difficult decision the team had to do, but it was left with no other choice since it only has two players left in its roster in Camille Nolasco and Louna Ozar.

    See Gilas arrives in Hangzhou, now holds breath over five's Asiad clearance

    The players denied were Marga Villanueva and Cielo Pagdulagan, who were supposed to replace Camille Clarin and Angel Surada.

    Camille NolascoCamille Nolasco and Co. will not see action.

    ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓
      Watch Now

      Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Watch Now
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: fiba.basketball

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again