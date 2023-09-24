Gilas arrives in Hangzhou, now holds breath over five's Asiad clearance

HANGZHOU – Gilas Pilipinas hit the ground running upon arriving here for the 19th Asian Games.

Coach Tim Cone ordered a light workout at the Dongan Arena Olympic Sports Shop after the six-hour trip from Manila to this capital city of China’s Zhejiang province.

The team arrived with a 12-man roster, hopeful the late addition of Kevin Alas, Marcio Lassiter, Chris Ross, CJ Perez, and Arvin Tolentino would receive a favorable decision from the Hangzhou Asian Games Organizing Committee (HAGOC).

Gilas decided not to bring in the quartet of Terrence Romeo, Calvin Abueva, Mo Tautuaa, and Jason Perkins, since, as Cone puts it, “I can’t imagine anything changing by this time.”

Now, Gilas will have to stick with what it has, whether a complete 12-man roster or less.

“We lose a little bit in terms of size, but we don’t lose anything in terms of really just pure talent that we have,” said Cone prior to the team’s departure. “They are talented and they are smart, and they are all leaders.”

Apart from Lassiter, Ross, Perez, Alas, and Tolentino, comprising Gilas are June Mar Fajardo, Justin Brownlee, Japeth Aguilar, Ange Kouame, Chris Newsome, Calvin Oftana, and Scottie Thompson.

