    Perez, Lassiter, Ross, Tolentino, Alas called up for Gilas team to Asiad

    Gilas roster revamp days a week before tipoff
    by Gerry Ramos
    Just now
    PHOTO: spin.ph / fiba.basketball

    CJ Perez returns to Gilas Pilipinas duty along with four other replacement players tapped to be part of the Philippine men's basketball team to the 19th Asian Games.

    Perez is joined by fellow San Miguel teammates Marcio Lassiter and Chris Ross, along with Arvin Tolentino of Northport and Kevin Alas of NLEX.

    The five were named Tuesday by the PBA Board and Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) in ahastily-called presser at the PBA office in Libis.

