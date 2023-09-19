Perez, Lassiter, Ross, Tolentino, Alas called up for Gilas team to Asiad

CJ Perez returns to Gilas Pilipinas duty along with four other replacement players tapped to be part of the Philippine men's basketball team to the 19th Asian Games.

Perez is joined by fellow San Miguel teammates Marcio Lassiter and Chris Ross, along with Arvin Tolentino of Northport and Kevin Alas of NLEX.

See Roger Pogoy ruled out of Gilas Pilipinas squad to Asian Games

The five were named Tuesday by the PBA Board and Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) in ahastily-called presser at the PBA office in Libis.

PHOTO: Patrick Romero

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Watch Now

Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph