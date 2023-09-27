Margielyn Didal a DNF in Asiad street skateboarding final

HANGZHOU — Margielyn Didal failed to retain the gold in the Asian Games women's street skateboarding, unable to complete her routine in Wednesday's final at the Qiantang Roller Sports Centre.

The 24-year-old native of Cebu finished last out of the eight finalists after registering low scores in her first two runs.

She also failed to complete three of her five tricks, quashing her bid for a back-to-back gold medals.

PHOTO: POC

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Watch Now

Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph