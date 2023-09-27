Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Wed, Sep 27
    Asian Games

    Margielyn Didal a DNF in Asiad street skateboarding final

    Defending champ unable to complete routine in Asiad final
    by Gerry Ramos
    3 hours ago
    undefined
    PHOTO: POC

    HANGZHOU — Margielyn Didal failed to retain the gold in the Asian Games women's street skateboarding, unable to complete her routine in Wednesday's final at the Qiantang Roller Sports Centre.

    The 24-year-old native of Cebu finished last out of the eight finalists after registering low scores in her first two runs.

    See Gilas 3x3 turns back Chinese Taipei to make it back-to-back wins

    She also failed to complete three of her five tricks, quashing her bid for a back-to-back gold medals.

    Margielyn Didal

    ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓
      Watch Now

      Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Watch Now
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: POC

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again