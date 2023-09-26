Gilas 3x3 turns back Chinese Taipei to make it back-to-back wins

HANGZHOU – The Gilas men’s 3x3 team made it two wins in a row, scoring a 17-12 win over Chinese Taipei to remain undefeated in the 19th Asian Games on Tuesday.

Gilas Pilipinas 3x3 vs Chinese Taipei Asian Games recap

The Filipinos led from start to finish behind the six points of JB Sajonia.

John Ray Pasaol and Justin Sanchez added four each and Bismarck Lina had three for the Filipinos, who are on top of Pool A with a 2-0 record.

The team meets Hong Kong on Wednesday and then Mongolia on Friday as it looks to sweep its group assignment for an outright spot in the quarterfinals.

