Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Tue, Sep 26
    Asian Games

    Gilas 3x3 turns back Chinese Taipei to make it back-to-back wins

    Sajonia shows way for Pinoy dribblers
    by Gerry Ramos
    Just now
    Gilas Pilipinas 3x3 team to 19th Asian Games

    HANGZHOU – The Gilas men’s 3x3 team made it two wins in a row, scoring a 17-12 win over Chinese Taipei to remain undefeated in the 19th Asian Games on Tuesday.

    Gilas Pilipinas 3x3 vs Chinese Taipei Asian Games recap

    The Filipinos led from start to finish behind the six points of JB Sajonia.

    John Ray Pasaol and Justin Sanchez added four each and Bismarck Lina had three for the Filipinos, who are on top of Pool A with a 2-0 record.

    The team meets Hong Kong on Wednesday and then Mongolia on Friday as it looks to sweep its group assignment for an outright spot in the quarterfinals.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

      Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Watch Now
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again