Mandal silver, Eala bronze pump life into PH campaign at Asiad

HANGZHOU – Wushu’s Arnel Mandal and tennis star Alex Eala pumped some life into Team Philippines’ campaign at the 19th Asian Games by delivering a pair of medals, including a breakthrough silver on Thursday.

The 27-year-old Mandal began the day with a runner-up finish in the men’s 56 kg sanda, yielding the gold to Jiang Haidong of China in the final at the XGS Sports Center.

Nonetheless, it was the first silver medal the country won in the quadrennial showcase.

Hours later, Eala put up a brave fight against Chinese top seed Zheng Qinwen before losing, 1-6, 7-6 (7-5), 3-6, at the Olympic Tennis Centre. The 18-year-old Filipina beauty ended up with a bronze in her Asiad debut.

Although still in search of a first-ever gold, Team Philippines rose in the medal tally to 24th place behind a silver and five bronze medals – three of which were courtesy of wushu.

The Filipinos were at No. 27 just the other day.

Eala is already assured of another bronze medal in mixed doubles where she iteamed up with Nino Alcantara to beat Thailand in the quarterfinals, 6-4, 6-4, late Thursday.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Host China wouldn’t be dislodged from top of the medal standings as it continued to flex its might after winning 90 gold, 51 silver, and 26 bronze medals.

Korea remains a far second at 24-23-39, followed by Japan at third (18-30-30), and Uzbekistan at fourth (6-10-15).

India (6-8-11) rose to No. 5 to displace Thailand (6-3-9), while Hong Kong fell to seventh place with a 5-12-15 tally.

Completing the Top 10 are Chinese Taipei (4-4-6), Iran (3-9-10), and North Korea (3-5-4).

