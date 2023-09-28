Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Arnel Mandal settles for silver in Asian Games sanda

    Nevertheless, wushu bet gives Team PH its best placing in this edition so far
    by Gerry Ramos
    2 hours ago
    Arnel Mandal silver Asian Games wushu

    HANGZHOU - Arnel Mandal failed in his bid to give the Team Philippines its first gold medal in the 19th Asian Games after losing in the final of wushu's men's 56 kg sanda.

    Arnel Mandal Asian Games wushu men's 56 kg sanda final result

    Jiang Haidong of China took the gold and relegated Mandal to a silver-medal finish, so far the highest placing the Filipinos have had in the quadrennial showpiece.

    Wushu already contributed three bronze and a silver to the country's medal bid.

