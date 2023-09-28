Arnel Mandal settles for silver in Asian Games sanda

HANGZHOU - Arnel Mandal failed in his bid to give the Team Philippines its first gold medal in the 19th Asian Games after losing in the final of wushu's men's 56 kg sanda.

Jiang Haidong of China took the gold and relegated Mandal to a silver-medal finish, so far the highest placing the Filipinos have had in the quadrennial showpiece.

Wushu already contributed three bronze and a silver to the country's medal bid.

