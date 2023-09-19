LOOK: Hawks big man Onyeka Okongwu on Gilas’ 60-man pool

IS Onyeka Okongwu being considered for Gilas Pilipinas?

That looked like the case after the Atlanta Hawks big man's name was listed on the 60-player pool that was initially submitted by the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas, a copy of which was furnished to the media.

Okongwu is one of the players listed “for naturalization” along with TNT import Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, who is now playing internationally for Jordan.

Jordan Clarkson, Justin Brownlee, Ange Kouame, and even Andray Blatche were part of the initial list.

The 60-player list was apparently superseded by a new 37-man pool that was also submitted to the organizing committee and was supposed to be the basis of Gilas Pilipinas to determine the 12-man pool.

It is still unclear whether the SBP will pursue a naturalization process for the 22-year-old Okongwu.

Drafted sixth overall in the 2020 NBA Draft, the 6-foot-9 Okongwu averaged 9.9 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 13 blocks per game during his third season with the Hawks.

