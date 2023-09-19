Calvin Abueva turns emotional when told of Gilas roster revamp

CALVIN Abueva turned emotional upon learning he may not be able to play for Gilas Pilipinas in the 19th Asian Games.

Gilas coach Tim Cone and team manager Alfrancis Chua related the 35-year-old Abueva shed tears when they told him about the possibility of not suiting up for the national team in the Hangzhou edition of the Asiad.

"Nag-iyakan kami kahapon. Medyo masakit para sa amin kasi kami ni Tim ang kumausap sa mga batang ito," said Chua during a hastily-called press conference at the PBA office on Tuesday regarding the change in the Gilas Pilipinas lineup for the Hangzhou Asiad.

Added Cone, "When he told him last night, he just broke down and cried that there's no chance he might be on the team."

