Gilas yet to hear on fate of replacement players on eve of Asiad debut

HANGZHOU – Gilas Pilipinas continues to second guess on the fate of its replacement players heading to its debut game in the 19th Asian Games.

Until after the national team’s practice Monday, Gilas has received no word from organizers on whether last-minute inclusions Kevin Alas, Marcio Lassiter, Chris Ross, Arvin Tolentino, and CJ Perez will be given the green light to play against Bahrain at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Zijingang gymnasium inside Zhejiang University.

“Walang balita,” said PBA commissioner Willie Marcial, who acts as deputy team manager of the national team.

The five have been inserted in the national team’s final 12-man roster as replacements for Terrence Romeo, Calvin Abueva, Mo Tautuaa, Jason Perkins, and Roger Pogoy.

Despite the uncertainty, coach Tim Cone and the rest of the team went through their paces on the eve of the match against the 69th ranked Bahrain.

After having a film viewing, Cone presided over practice at the Dongzan Arena Olympic Sports Shop for the second straight time 24 hours since arriving in this provincial city.

Cone is aware of the challenge Bahrain posed on Gilas’ campaign.

A familiar face in the Bahrain lineup for the entire Gilas team is former PBA import Wayne Chism, who is the country’s naturalized player, along with stalwarts Muzamil Ameer Hamooda and Mustafa Rashed.

The three are responsible for Bahrain's resurgence that saw the team become the first country to clinch a berth in the Qualifying Tournament for the 2024 Paris Olympics following its unbeaten run in the FIBA Olympic Pre-Qualifying Tournament in Damascus, Syria last month.

“They are going to pose some problems because they shoot the ball really well. They put a lot of pressure out there. They are not a big team which is unusual for a Middle East team,” noted Cone of Bahrain after Gilas’ 86-81 victory over Changwon LG Sakers in a tune up game in Manila prior to its departure for the Asiad.

“Usually, Middle East teams are really big, but they (Bahrain) are a little different that they are quick and they can shoot.”

With the Philippines and Bahrain in Group C of the competitions are Thailand and Jordan.

