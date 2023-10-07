Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Cone non-committal on staying as Gilas coach, looks forward to Ginebra return

    Gilas champion coach shifts focus to PBA
    by Gerry Ramos
    Just now
    Tim Cone Gilas Pilipinas celebration Asian Games gold
    PHOTO: Jerome AscaĆ±o

    HANGZHOU - In the din of the euphoria of Gilas Pilipinas' historic triumph in the 19th Asian Games, Tim Cone would rather not look far ahead on what's next for the men's national team program.

    Tim Cone on future with Gilas

    The Gilas coach said the job isn't his as far as the future of the team is concerned as the decision belongs to the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP).

    "That's really the thing right now. Where is the SBP going from here?, said Cone just before the entire Gilas delegation left for Manila on Saturday.

    Tim cone alfrancis chua gilas asian games

    Asked if he's willing to do it again after steering the national team to its first gold in 61 years, Cone is non-committal.

    "To be honest with you, I'm not thinking that far forward," said the Gilas coach.

    "I'm just thinking about getting back to Ginebra. That's my baby," Cone added about his PBA champion team. "That's my focus right now."

    MORE FROM SPIN
      At the same time, the 65-year-old Cone reminded everybody that he took the Gilas job on an interim basis, in the same manner he briefly coached Gilas to the gold in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games as the replacement to Yeng Guiao.

      "That's the reason why I was a part of this one to give them (SBP) time to settle in and decide what they want to do moving forward," Cone said.

      "This is the job and I pulled off the job . And so we'll see where it goes from here."

      PHOTO: Jerome AscaĆ±o

