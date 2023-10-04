Iran coach slams 'unfair' Asiad rule allowing unli naturalized players

HANGZHOU - The Hangzhou Asian Games Organizing Committee (HAGOC) took a hit from the head coach of the Iran basketball team for allowing other countries to field as many naturalized players as they want.

Hakan Demir stressed the point on Monday after the Iranians lost a close game against Gilas Pilipinas, 84-83, in their knockout quarterfinal match in the 19th edition of the continental meet.

The 54-year-old Turkey native believed the Philippines has three to four naturalized players in its roster, though he insisted he wasn't making it personal against Gilas.

"We were in the World Cup a month ago, but now I see three naturalized, foreign players for the Philippine team. I'm not saying this because we lost," said Demir.

For the record, Gilas has two naturalized players in Ange Kouame and Justin Brownlee.

Unlike in Fiba-organized events, the Asian Games Organizing Committee doesn't put a cap on naturalized players nor follow stringent rules on mixed-race players in basketball.

Under the Asiad rule, a passport certifying the nationality of a player is enough to make him eligibible, the reason why Justin Brownlee and Ange Kouame are allowed to play together with Gilas Pilipinas.

In contrast, FIBA only allows one naturalized player to suit up in tournaments sanctioned by the federation, which explains why Gilas only had Jordan Clarkson in its lineup during the recent World Cup.

But Demir said the practice is unfair for teams such as Iran which tries to play with a local lineup in order to boost the development of young players in the country.

'I think it's unfair'

"I'm just saying this because I have to defend my team. I think it's unfair," said the Iranian coach.

Demir has been consistent in his stand as he likewise criticized the practice of hiring naturalized players during the recent FIBA World Cup.

