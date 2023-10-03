Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Gilas holds nerve in face of Iran comeback, makes Asiad semifinals

    Sigh of relief as Gilas makes Asiad semis for first time in two decades
    by Gerry Ramos
    1 Hour ago
    gilas after the asian games win over iran
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

    HANGZHOU - After two long decades, the Philippine men's basketball team is back in the semifinals of the Asian Games.

    Justin Brownlee exploded for 36 and served as both the spark and steadying force in Gilas Pilipinas' scrambling 84-83 win over Iran that gave the Philippines a place in the Final Four for the first time since 2002.

    justin brownlee iran vs gilas asian games

    Well-rested after playing just 8 minutes in the do-or-die win over Bahrain the say before, the naturalized player hit four three-pointers right in the first quarter to stake Gilas to a 12-point halftime lead that reached a high of 21 points in the third.

    The Filipinos, however, lost all of that amid a half of Iran three-pointers in the final quarter and, for a while, were facing the specter of an embarrassing meltdown.

    Fortunately, there was Brownlee to save the day.

    With Gilas down by one and Iran ready to celebrate, the resident Ginebra import drove baseline, lost his defender in a fortunate non-call, then calmly hit the floater that gave the Philippines back the lead, 84-83.

    Gilas' defense held its ground from there as the Philippines booked a spot in the semifinals against defending champion and host China, which put away South Korea in their own quarterfinal match.

    The Philippines last made the Asiad semis in the 2002 Busan Games, which is now remembered in infamy for the Lee Sang Min game-winner off a broken play for South Korea in the dying seconds.

    PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

