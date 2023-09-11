Terrence Romeo feels like a Gilas rookie all over again

IT’S been almost half a decade since Terrence Romeo last donned the Philippine team jersey that it felt like he’s starting all over again.

It was exactly the feeling he had upon seeing himself join 12 other players at the Philsports Arena on a Monday when Gilas Pilipinas kicked off its two-week preparation for the 19th Asian Games.

Coach Tim Cone said Romeo, 31, will be part of his team that will do battle in Hangzhou, China as the country bids to achieve a modest goal of a podium finish 25 years since last winning a medal in the 1998 Asiad in Bangkok, Thailand.

Romeo admitted he has forgotten how it feels to play for the national team.

“Hindi ko na nga matandaan kung ano 'yung pakiramdam nung naglalaro sa international (tournament). Parang rookie ako ulit,” said the three-time PBA scoring champion from San Miguel.

PHOTO: Patrick Romero

“Pero yung kumpiyansa and experience ko, lagi lang nandiyan. 'Yung feeling lang na maglaro ulit at magsuot ng Gilas jersey, parang rookie lang yung pakiramdam kasi sobrang tagal na.”

For the record, Romeo last donned the national colors during the 2018 FIBA World Cup qualifiers in a stint he failed to complete after being involved in the infamous Philippine Arena brawl against the Australian national team.

He was under coach Chot Reyes back then, and in earlier years, with Tab Baldwin during the 2015 FIBA Asia Championships in Changsha, China and the 2016 FIBA Olympic Qualifier in Manila.

On both occasions, Romeo was among the top offensive threats of Gilas Pilipinas, a role which he doesn’t expect to play under Cone.

Grateful for the second chance, the veteran shooting guard said he’s ready to embrace whatever task that will be given to him.

“Kailangan kong mag-fit in sa sistema ni coach Tim kasi magkakaiba ang sistema ng mga coaches. So kung ano yung role na kailangan kong gampanan, yun ang kailangan kong gawin,” said Romeo.

PHOTO: Patrick Romero

The Far Easter University alum was thrilled to be given another shot at representing the country in a major international meet that he kept thanking Cone and team manager Alfrancis Chua, also sports director of San Miguel Corporation (SMC), the moment he first reported for duty at the Philsports Arena in Pasig.

“He came over and profusely said to me, ‘I’m happy to be back and had another opportunity with the national team,’” Cone related.

“I think he will fit really well in what we want to do.”

