Rondae Hollis-Jefferson connects with TNT ahead of Asiad stint

RONDAE Hollis-Jefferson briefly hooked up with TNT Tropang Giga over the weekend before departing for Jordan ahead of the 19th Asian Games.

Coach Jojo Lastimosa said the prolific import dropped by the team’s practice at the Moro Lorenzo gym to see his TNT teammates. He is set to leave Manila on Monday to connect with the Jordanian national team for the Hangzhou Asiad.

In several Instagram posts by TNT players and personnel, Hollis-Jefferson was seen hugging and high-fiving the Tropang Giga as he was welcomed back by the team at its practice facility on Friday.

“Yes, he’s here after a short Palawan trip with his family,” said Lastimosa of the import who steered the franchise to the PBA Governors’ Cup championship last summer by dethroning the Barangay Ginebra Kings.

“(But) he’s leaving for China on Monday to meet the Jordan national team.”

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

PHOTO: Patrick Romero

The 28-year-old former NBA player was the Jordan team’s naturalized player in the Fiba World Cup. And while the team finished with a 0-5 record and dead last at no. 32, Hollis-Jefferson averaged 23.6 points, 7.8 rebounds, 4.4 assists and exploded for 39 big points in a 95-87 overtime loss to New Zealand in the first round of the group stage.

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Watch Now

While Hollis-Jefferson showed up in practice, he didn’t actually join the Tropang Giga in their scrimmages.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

“He just did some shooting and say hi to the team,” said Lastimosa of Hollis-Jefferson’s presence.

Incidentally, Hollis-Jefferson, adjudged the Governors’ Cup Best Import, and Jordan are set for a clash with Gilas Pilipinas and Justin Brownlee in the Asiad as the Philippines and Jordan are group together along with Thailand and Bahrain.

Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph