Brownlee-RHJ rivalry extends to Asiad as Gilas, Jordan clash in group stage

RONDAE Hollis-Jefferson rekindles his rivalry with Justin Brownlee but on a higher stage and a different level.

Gilas Pilipinas is bracketed with Jordan in the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, paving the way for the two PBA imports’ path to cross paths anew after their memorable clash in the last PBA Governors Cup Finals.

The national team is in Group C with the Falcons along with Bahrain and Southeast Asian rival Thailand in the men’s basketball competition, which kicks off on Sept. 26, with Gilas set to play Bahrain first.

It then takes a one-day break before facing Thailand on the 28th and the anticipated match with Hollis-Jefferson on the 29th.

The 28-year-old Hollis-Jefferson had just been naturalized by Jordan in time for the FIBA World Cup, where it finished dead-last at 32nd place with a 0-5 record.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

But he flashed the same form that made him the Best Import of the Governors’ Cup when he exploded for 39 points in a 95-87 overtime loss to New Zealand.

Hollis-Jefferson led TNT to a six-game romp in the season-ending finals and dethroned Brownlee and the Kings

Brownlee, 35, will be Gilas’ naturalized player in the Asiad, taking over the spot of Jordan Clarkson, who played for the team in the World Cup.

Gilas however, still has to name a coach who will replace Chot Reyes, as well as the core of the team as it is set to be without at least six of the players who suited up in the quadrennial showcase.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Watch Now

The other brackets will see Olympic-bound Japan in Group D along with Indonesia, Qatar, and South Korea.

The Akatsuki, who co-host the World Cup with the Philippines and Indonesia, were the best finisher among Asian teams with a 3-2 record to book an outright berth in the 2024 Paris Olympiad.

In Group A meanwhile, are Iran, minus the recently retired Hamed Haddadi, Kazakhstan Saudi Arabia, and United Arab Emirates.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Defending champion China on the other hand, leads Group B along with Lebanon, Chinese Taipei, and Mongolia.

Lebanon finished second best in Asia behind Japan in the World Cup at No. 23 with a 2-3 record after winning its last two games against Ivory Coast, 94-84, and Iran, 81-73, followed by the Philippines, China at 29th (1-4), Iran (0-5) at 31st and Jordan.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

China regained the Asiad championship five years ago by thumping Iran in the gold medal game, 84-72.

Gilas Pilipinas, reinforced by the core of Rain or Shine and Jordan Clarkson playing for the country for the first time, finished a fighting fifth.