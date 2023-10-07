Heroes welcome awaits Gilas Pilipinas golden boys

HANGZHOU – The newly-minted golden boys of the 19th Asian Games basketball competition is homeward bound.

Gilas Pilipinas is expected to arrive to a hero’s welcome on Saturday night 24 hours after reclaiming the men’s cage championship with a 70-60 triumph over Jordan at the Hangzhou Olympic Centre.

The team led by coach Tim Cone is set to plane in at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport before 12 midnight from a four-hour trip from Shanghai via Philippine Airlines.

This will be the first time in 61 years the Filipino cagers are bringing back the most precious gold to a country where basketball is like a religion.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Cone said the team is thrilled to return home with the gold that wasn’t expected given the uncertainty surrounding Gilas prior to its departure for the Asiad.

“We know it means so much to everyone back home. We are very passionate about our basketball,” said Cone after the game.

“So for us to be able to do that four our countrymen is such a huge thing. We can’t wait to get home and share with them when we get back.”

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The Gilas golden dozen are composed of Justin Brownlee, Scottie Thompson, June Mar Fajardo, Japeth Aguilar, CJ Perez, Kevin Alas, Calvin Oftana, Ange Kouame, Chris Newsome, Chris Ross, Arvin Tolentino, and Marcio Lassiter.

Cone’s coaching staff meanwhile, includes Richard Del Rosario, Jong Uichico, Josh Reyes, LA Tenorio, and Patrick Partosa.

Alfrancis Chua serves as team manager and Willie Marcial deputy team manager.

The Gilas staff on the other hand, has Butch Antonio and Yvette Ruiz, medical team Aspi Calagopi, Aaron Ang, and Nards Hugo, while the ever reliable utility is composed of Rolly Arguelles and Junjun Atienza.

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Watch Now

Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph