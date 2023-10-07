As Gilas scores historic win, Team PH in Hangzhou equals gold output in Palembang

HANGZHOU – A most cherished gold catapulted Team Philippines in the medal standings three days before the 19th Asian Games comes to a close.

Gilas Pilipinas brought back home the men’s basketball crown after 61 long years when it thumped Jordan in the final on Friday night, 70-60, at the Hangzhou Olympic Centre.

Justin Brownlee stood at the forefront of the national team’s golden run with 20 points and 10 rebounds, helping the country reached gold No. 4 that equaled the same number the Filipinos had during the 2018 Palembang Asiad.

Earlier, Annie Ramirez won another gold for jiu-jitsu as the country won two gold medals in a day for the first time in this Asiad.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

World No. 2 pole vaulter EJ Obiena and another jiu-jitsu fighter in Meggie Ochoa accounted for the two other golds won by the country.

Counting the pair of bronze bagged by Jenna Napolis also of jiu-jitsu and the men’s regu of sepak takraw, the country now has a total of four gold, two silver and 12 bronze medals to jump to No. 16 in the overall medal standings.

The tally also had the country closing in on its medal haul in the continental showpiece five years ago when it finished with four gold, two silver and 15 bronze medals for 18th overall.

The Philippines still has entries in karate, jiu-jitsu, soft tennis, among others who are set to see action in the final two days of competitions.

Overall champion China is looking to breach the 200 gold mark with its current tally of 187 golds, 104, silvers, and 63 bronzes to continue showing the way in the 45-country conclave.

Japan kept its place in second with 47-57-65 followed by South Korea (36-49-94), India (22-34-39), and Uzbekistan (20-19-26).

