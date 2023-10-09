Gilas Pilipinas takes much-deserved break after Asiad gold conquest

GILAS Pilipinas has no plans of events such as a victory party or fan interaction activities, for now, following the team’s gold-medal win in the 19th Asian Games.

San Miguel sports director Alfrancis Chua said that as much as the team wants to celebrate the victory, the players will have to rest as well since most of the players have also been with the national squad since the World Cup.

Gilas Pilipinas takes much-deserved break

In fact, Chua said head coach Tim Cone and naturalized player Justin Brownlee already left for the United States on Monday for a vacation but just in time for them to come back for the 48th season of the PBA.

“Hintayin muna natin. Remember, karamihan sa team na ‘yun played in World Cup so walang pahinga,” said Chua.

“Tim left today. Si Brownlee, kailangan din umalis. Si Kouame, for sure hindi na muna natin makikita kasi may contract sa Europe. Tapos ‘yung iba, a lot of my players kinansel ‘yung lipad nila for the Asian Games, ‘yung iba pinabalik ko pa,” said Chua.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Gilas Pilipinas is coming off a historic gold medal in men’s basketball, the first time the Philippines made the achievement in 61 years.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Chua said he will also ask their mother teams to give them a rest before the PBA.

“I told the players, ako na mismo kakausap sa mother teams niyo na makakuha kayo ng sampung araw na bakasyon. Kunwari si Newsome, Meralco, I’ll talk to Meralco. Let’s give them a break. Lahat magpapahinga. Pati si Tim, gusto niya magpahinga,” said Chua.

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Watch Now

Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph