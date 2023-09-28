Tim Cone admits Justin Brownlee playing hurt at Asiad

HANGZHOU – Tim Cone was straight to the point about Justin Brownlee struggling with his shots in Gilas Pilipinas’ win over Thailand in the 19th Asian Games.

“He was definitely hurting,” he said of the amiable naturalized player, who finished with 22 points on a cold 7-of-21 shooting in the team’s 87-72 victory over the Thais at the Zijingang Gymnasium on Thursday.

“His leg, his foot was bothering him. I’d say he was about 80 percent today, 85 percent at the most,” added Cone. “There were times he was coming down the floor, he was limping.”

The 35-year-old Brownlee is coming off a procedure to remove bones spurs on his foot prior to the Asiad.

While he’s been given the go-signal to travel with the team and play in the continental meet for the first time, Brownlee has yet to return to the form that won him three PBA Best Import awards and six championships with Barangay Ginebra.

But the good soldier that he is, the native of Tifton, Georgia willingly answered the call of flag and country.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

For that, Cone said credit should be given to Brownlee for being such a pro.

“He is such a trooper and he’s playing through it for only one reason: Cause he’s on the national team,” said the Gilas coach. “If he’s not playing for the national team, he wouldn’t be playing. So give him credit.”

