    Gilas shrugs off late Thailand scare for back-to-back wins in Asian Games

    Brownlee, Kouame preserve lead for PH team
    by Gerry Ramos
    1 Hour ago
    Justin Brownlee Gilas Pilipinas vs Thailand Asian Games
    Justin Brownlee continues to show the way for the Filipinos.
    PHOTO: Jerome AscaĆ±o

    HANGZHOU - Gilas Pilipinas overcame a tense moment against Thailand before prevailing, 87-72, to secure a second straight win in the 19th Asian Games.

    Gilas Pilipinas vs Thailand Asian Games recap

    The Filipinos saw their 20-point lead down to just five midway in the fourth before Justin Brownlee and Ange Kouame restored order for the national team.

    Gilas now sports a 2-0 slate on top of Group C heading to its highly anticipated match-up with Jordan this Saturday.

    Scottie Thompson Gilas Pilipinas vs Thailand Asian Games

    "Obviously our unfamiliarity showed today. They (Thais) changed defense on us and it certainly confused our guys in terms of our execution," said coach Tim Cone of the Thais.

    "So we have to rely a lot on our individual skills. These guys are pros, they make plays, and that's what we relied on today, for them to make plays."

    Justin Brownlee again led Gilas with 22 points, but just shot 7-of-21 from the floor, while CJ Perez was the other in double figures for the team with 16.

    Gilas struggled with its shooting early, but once it settled down, was able to control the tempo of the game starting the second quarter.

    It had its biggest lead at 68-47 in the waning seconds of the third period.

    But behind the hot-shooting Tyler Lamb, the Thais mounted a huge comeback behind a 13-0 run to start the fourth and threaten at 68-63.

      Brownlee then took charge in tandem with Kouame to help Gilas repel Thailand's last-ditch comeback.

      Lamb had a game-high 29 points to lead the Thais, who suffered their second straight loss.

