Gilas men’s 3x3 turns back Jordan for rousing Asiad debut

HANGZHOU – The Philippine men’s 3x3 team booked its first win in the 19th Asian Games, drubbing Jordan, 13-8, at the start of the basketball competitions on Monday.

The Filipinos trailed early on, but four straight point courtesy of the San Beda duo of JB Sajonia and Bismarck Lina allowed the team to take the lead for good, 5-2.

They led 12-6 entering the final two minutes of the 10-minute match at the Deqing Geographic Information Park Basketball Court on the way to the victory, the country’s first ever in Asiad 3x3 history.

Sajonia finished with six points, Lina with four, while John Ray Pasaol and Justin Sanchez took care of the rest of the scoring for Gilas 3x3.

The team resumes its campaign on Tuesday against Chinese Taipei, before taking on Hong Kong and Mongolia.

The scores

Philippines (13) – Sajonia 6, Lina 4, Pasaol 2, Sanchez 1.

Jordan (8) – Dajani 3, Al Shiyyab 2, Kanaan 2, Hazaymeh 1.

