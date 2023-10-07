News you need to know: Redemption for Gilas Pilipinas and more

Hastily assembled Gilas unit delivers

WITH a team assembled just weeks and the final lineup uncertain until just before the tournament, the Philippines ended a 61-year title drought in the Asian Games basketball competition on Friday in Hangzhou.

Tim Cone, thrust into the role of head coach after the Philippines’ tough run in the Fiba Basketball World Cup, steered Gilas Pilipinas to a 70-60 victory over Jordan in the Asiad gold medal match.

Justin Brownlee came up with 20 points, 10 rebounds and five assists, while Ange Kouame scored 14 and had 11 boards as the Philippines got back at Jordan, which won their pool play encounter a week ago, 87-62.

Chris Newsome scored 13, Scottie Thompson added 11, Calvin Oftana chipped in with five, Japeth Aguilar had three points, while Kevin Alas and CJ Perez had two apiece.

Reluctant Cone gets job done

HE left some unfinished business 25 years ago. Now it’s a done deal for coach Tim Cone.

Bronze medalist in the 1998 Bangkok Asiad with the Philippine Centennial Team that boasted of eight players that would later be feted among PBA Greats — among them Alvin Patrimonio, Marlou Aquino, Kenneth Duremdes and Johnny Abarrientos — Cone

The PBA’s winningest coach went on to deliver the Asiad basketball gold, the Philippines’ first since 1962.

"I was so devastated in 1998 when we didn't win it. But being able to come this time 25 years later and going up and down a few times in the wringer, I thought I can handle it a lot better this time," Cone said.

He was reluctant to take on the job after Chot Reyes stepped down following the Basketball World Cup and it the road to the gold was so tough and emotional, with some controversies and major eligibility issues.

Do you remember 21st day of September?

IT was decided on that day that the Philippine team formed just a week before will have major changes due to some confusion over the initial 60- and later a 37-man player pool.

An announcement was made that Terrence Romeo, Calvin Abueva, Mo Tautuaa and Jason Perkins, who had been practicing with the team since Day One, will be out of the one and only Gilas tuneup game ahead of the Asiad.

Chris Ross, Kevin Alas, Arvin Tolentino, CJ Perez and Marcio Lassiter suited up the next day and went on to join the team to Hangzhou.

Annie Ramirez shines

THE Philippines also came up with another gold medal in jiujitsu.

Annie Ramirez defeated Galina Duvanova of Kazakhstan, 2-0, in the women’s 57-kg final.

It was the second gold medal from jiujitsu afterMeggie Ochoa topped the women’s 48 kg class.

Ramirez got back at Duvanova, who won their match in last year's World Games in Birmingham, Alabama.

