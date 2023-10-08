Historic Gilas gold, Obiena record sweeten Philippines' 17th-place finish

HANGZHOU – Team Philippines failed to medal in the final two days of the 19th Asian Games, but that can't dampen the joy as the continental showpiece formally came to a colorful closing on Sunday night at the Hangzhou Olympic Centre.

Karateka Junna Tsukii was the lone Philippine bet to see action on Sunday, but failed to advance to the medal round after losing to Srey Phea Chonn of Cambodia in the Round-of-16 of the women’s 50 kg kumite in the morning.

That officially pegged the country’s total medal output at two gold, two silver, and 12 bronze medals to finish at No. 17 in the overall standings which host China, to no one's surprise, topped once again.

In Palembang, Indonesia during the 2018 Asiad, the Philippines also had two gold, two silvers, and 15 bronzes for 19th place.

But the record-breaking feat of EJ Obiena in men’s pole vault and Gilas Pilipinas’ dramatic ascension in regaining the men’s basketball gold added an extra special feeling to this year’s campaign.

“Let’s look at the final placing, and not the number of medals,” said Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) president Abraham ‘Bambol’ Tolentino.

Team Philippines didn’t match the Palembang gold output until the final three days of competitions when jiu-jitsu Annie Ramirez and the men’s basketball team copped a gold medal just hours apart.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

That proved to be the final hurrah for the Filipinos, who never get to win medal of any colors in the next two days of the meet.

The hosts ran away with its 11th straight overall championship since 1982 in New Delhi, emerging as the only one out of the 45 participating countries to breach the 200-gold mark with its 201 gold, 111 silver, and 71 bronze medals.

Final Asiad placings

Japan, the only other country to win the Asiad overall title outside of China, finished second with 52 golds, 67 silvers, and 69 bronzes, followed by South Korea (42-59-89), India (28-38-41), and Uzbekistan (22-18-31).

Chinese Taipei (19-20-28) came in at sixth place while Iran (13-21-20), Thailand (12-14-32), Bahrain (12-3-5), and North Korea (11-18-10) occupied the next four slots to complete the Top 10.

Incidentally, of Team Philippines’ Southeast Asian neighbors, finishing ahead of it were Thailand, Indonesia (7-11-18) at 13th place, and Malaysia (6-8-18) at 14th spot.

