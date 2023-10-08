Pinay karateka Junna Tsukii falls short in Asian Games

HANGZHOU - Junna Tsukii failed to give Team Philippines its final medal in the 19th Asian Games, losing in the women's 50kg kumite on Sunday morning.

The Filipina karateka was reduced to tears after dropping a 3-2 decision to Srey Phea Chonn of Cambodia in their Round-of-16 match at the LSC gymnasium.

PHOTO: Reuben Terrado

