Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Sun, Oct 8
    Asian Games

    Pinay karateka Junna Tsukii falls short in Asian Games

    Pinay karateka Junna Tsukii falls short in Asian Games
    by Gerry Ramos
    Just now
    undefined
    PHOTO: Reuben Terrado

    HANGZHOU - Junna Tsukii failed to give Team Philippines its final medal in the 19th Asian Games, losing in the women's 50kg kumite on Sunday morning.

    The Filipina karateka was reduced to tears after dropping a 3-2 decision to Srey Phea Chonn of Cambodia in their Round-of-16 match at the LSC gymnasium.

    See PSG’s Lee Kang-in & Co. get military exemption as SoKor retains Asiad football title

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Junna Tsukii

      ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓
      CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓
      Watch Now

      Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Watch Now
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: Reuben Terrado

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again