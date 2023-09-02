Chot Reyes steps down as Gilas coach at end of World Cup campaign

CHOT Reyes stepped down as head coach of Gilas Pilipinas after the national team played its final game in the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup.

"I'm stepping aside (as head coach). I (might have coached my last game already as Gilas Pilipinas coach," said Reyes in the press conference that followed the team's 96-75 win over China on Saturday night at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Reyes' announcement came at the end of a tumultuous home World Cup that saw Gilas get shut out in three group stage games, lose one more to South Sudan in the classification phase before the face-saving win over old rival China.

That marked the end of Reyes' fourth stint as national coach, which saw the high of a runner-up finish at the 2013 Fiba Asia Cup in Manila and ebbed following the Philippines' rare loss in a SEA Games match in 2019.

From there, Reyes took a beating in social media and the mainstream press amid a tumultuous buildup to the World Cup, to the point that he acknowledged being the "most hated man' in Philippine basketball.

However, the multi-titled coach ended his stint at Gilas on a high - the win over China coming a decade after he led Gilas to a thrillng overtime victory over Senegal in the 2014 World Cup in Seville, Spain.

"I haven't heard anything from managament. It is my decision," said Reyes, stressing once again he didn't apply for the job since he's been retired from coaching the national team when he was asked to replace Tab Baldwin.

After what he termed as 'failing to perform' in this World Cup, Reyes said it's time to let another person take the Gilas Pilipinas reins.

"We didn't perform and like I said the last game, I take full accountability and because of that, I think it's time for me to step aside," he said.

Again, Reyes stressed he refused to use the word resign on his decision to give up the national team post.

"I hate to use the word resign because I'm not a quitter," he said. "I am not a quitter."