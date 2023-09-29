Eumir Marcial dominates Vietnamese, reaches light-heavy quarterfinals

HANGZHOU - Boxer Eumir Marcial advanced to the light-heavyweight quarterfinals of the 19th Asian Games on Friday night after scoring a convincing win over Nguyen Mahn Cuong at the Hangzhou gymnasium.

The Olympic bronze medal winner scored a 5-0 win over the same Vietnamese fighter he knocked out on the way to winning the middleweight gold medal during the 2019 Southeast Asian Games in Manila.

The 27-year-old Marcial knocked down Nguyen again after connecting on a solid right to the jaw in the second round.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

John Marvin suffered a contrasting fate, however, in his heavyweight bout against Korean Jeong Jaemin, who scored an RSC contest with 45 seconds remaining in the opening round.

With the loss, the boxing team is down to its last two medal hopes in Marcial and fellow Olympian Carlo Paalam.

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Watch Now

Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph