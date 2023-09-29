Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Eumir Marcial dominates Vietnamese, reaches light-heavy quarterfinals

    Eumir carries boxing hopes on his shoulders
    by Gerry Ramos
    Just now
    Eumir Marcial Asian Games
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

    HANGZHOU - Boxer Eumir Marcial advanced to the light-heavyweight quarterfinals of the 19th Asian Games on Friday night after scoring a convincing win over Nguyen Mahn Cuong at the Hangzhou gymnasium.

    READ: Eumir Marcial makes impressive light-heavyweight debut

    The Olympic bronze medal winner scored a 5-0 win over the same Vietnamese fighter he knocked out on the way to winning the middleweight gold medal during the 2019 Southeast Asian Games in Manila.

    The 27-year-old Marcial knocked down Nguyen again after connecting on a solid right to the jaw in the second round.

    eumir marcial asian games

      John Marvin suffered a contrasting fate, however, in his heavyweight bout against Korean Jeong Jaemin, who scored an RSC contest with 45 seconds remaining in the opening round.

      With the loss, the boxing team is down to its last two medal hopes in Marcial and fellow Olympian Carlo Paalam.

