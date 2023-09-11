Calvin knows exactly what Gilas needs: 'May intensity na kulang'

CALVIN Abueva was the first person to arrive at the Philsports Arena on Monday morning for Gilas Pilipinas’ first practice in preparation for the Asian Games.

It was indicative of his desire to return to the national team even at age 35 -- and five years after his last appearance with Gilas Pilipinas.

“Honored na nakabalik tayo dito,” said Abueva in an interview with reporters after practice.

From afar, Abueva said he knew that what he can bring to the table is exactly what Gilas needs so his call-up came as an answered prayer.

“Sabi ko sa family ko, nanonood din ako ng Gilas. May intensity na kulang … Pinagdasal ko na makalaro [sa Gilas] sa age 35. Kung mabigyan ng pagkakataon uli, 110 percent ibibigay ko dito sa laban na ‘to,” said Abueva.

PHOTO: Patrick Romero

Abueva’s last foray with Gilas, however, was one he would rather forget. Abueva was one of the central figures in the brawl against Australia at the Philippine Arena last July 2018, earning a six-game suspension from Fiba.

He never received another call-up again - until now.

There are memorable moments as well including his stint with Gilas Pilipinas in 2015 when the team placed second to China in the Fiba Asia Championship in Changsha.

He returns to China for another call of duty thanks to San Miguel sports director Alfrancis Chua.

“Natuwa lang ako dahil si Boss Al pa tumawag sa akin para ma-confirm na kasama ako dito. Kailangan ka, kailangan mag-prepare more than ‘yung pine-prepare mo as yourself, prepare mo na ibigay ang lahat para sa bayan,” said Abueva.

The Kapampangan player assured that a different Abueva will be on display in the Asian Games.

“Pero ngayon, ibang Abueva na. Kung ano ang puwedeng itulong sa team, kung anong puwedeng idagdag sa team,” said Abueva.

“Ibang Abueva. Kung ano ‘yung pinapakita natin sa PBA, ibahin pa rin natin ‘yung pinapakita sa Gilas. Alam naman natin mga basher natin, isang pagkakamali mo lang. Kailangan mag-focus at ibigay ang best dito,” said Abueva.

