Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Sat, Oct 7
    Asian Games

    Brownlee earns payback against Hollis-Jefferson with Asiad gold

    But JB says Asiad final was not about personal rivalry with RHJ, since national honor and pride were at stake
    by Gerry Ramos
    1 Hour ago
    undefined
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

    HANGZHOU – Justin Brownlee evened things up with rival Rondae Hollis-Jefferson.

    Brownlee got his payback against Hollis-Jefferson Friday night when he guided Gilas Pilipinas to the gold medal of the 19th Asian Games following a 70-60 win over Jordan.

    See Heroes welcome awaits Gilas Pilipinas golden boys

    The victory came six months after Hollis-Jefferson denied Brownlee and the Barangay Ginebra Kings a fourth straight PBA Governors Cup title as TNT bagged the championships of the season-ending tournament.

    “He got me on the last one in the finals of the PBA,” Brownlee acknowledged shortly after the Asiad awarding ceremony.

    Hollis-Jefferson likewise beat out Brownlee for the Best Import trophy.

    Justin Brownlee, Rondae Hollis Jefferson

    ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

    But Brownlee, 35, said the final was not about his personal rivalry with Hollis-Jefferson, since national honor and pride are what’s at stake.

    “It’s definitely wasn’t about me or him, more so, it’s just about Jordan and the Philippines,” said the three-time PBA Best Import.

    After averaging 34.5 points in two thrilling wins over Iran and China, Brownlee was held to just 20 points in 33 percent shooting (6-of-18) as Hollis-Jefferson switched on him defensively from time to time. He did finish with 10 rebounds and five assists.

    Hollis-Jefferson on the other hand, shot 8-of-29 from the field for 28 percent shooting as Chris Newsome would often be on his face, though he finished with a game-high 24 points, 12 rebounds, and five assists.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Despite getting even against the former NBA player, Brownlee still holds Hollis-Jefferson in high regard.

      “I got to give him a lot of credit. He’s a special talent. He played very well with his team, got his teammates involved,” said the Gilas naturalized player.

      CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓
      Watch Now

      “He gave us problems in this game, the last game, whenever we play on, he’s very tough. So just give him a lot of credit, he definitely give his team a chance. He’s just very tough to guard.”

      The silver won by Hollis-Jefferson and Jordan, incidentally was the country’s first ever medal in basketball.

      Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Watch Now
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again