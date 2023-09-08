Blackwater willing to lend Troy Rosario and Co. to Gilas for Asian Games

BLACKWATER is more than willing to lend its players to the Philippine men's basketball team bound for the 19th Asian Games, including big man Troy Rosario.

Team owner Dioceldo Sy said he's ready to allow Rosario or any of the Bossing to play in Hangzhou, China if Tim Cone and his coaching staff are interested in tapping their services.

The act, according to Sy, is in response to the sacrifices being done by both the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) and the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) for national cause.

"They can have any of the Blackwater players who they think will fit under coach Tim's system. Basta para sa bansa, we're always willing to help," said Sy, whose Ever Billenna company has been a long-time supporter of the Philippine women's basketball team.

Of course, Rosario is of prime interest.

The 6-foot-7 forward had been a fixture for Gilas Pilipinas in the past starting in the 2015 Southeast Asian Games.

He was also a part of the national squad that saw action in the Manila leg of the Olympic Qualifying Tournament in 2016.

His last stint with Gilas came in 2022 during the Hanoi SEA Games where the Filipinos were ambushed by Marcus Bolden and Indonesia during the gold medal match.

