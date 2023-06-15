Troy Rosario hopes to be part of a change in culture at Blackwater

TROY Rosario didn’t exactly have a pleasant start upon arriving at Blackwater.

The veteran big man was in and out of the Bossing’s roster in the two conferences he played for the team since being involved in one of the biggest trades in the PBA last season.

An assortment of injuries, from hamstring issue to a right calf strain, had something to do with that.

At the same time, adjustment to a new culture made things even more difficult for him, having been previously with a title-contending TNT team for seven straight years from the time he turned pro to being in a franchise that struggles to find its own niche in Asia’s first ever play-for-pay league.

“Nagbago nung nalipat ako sa Blackwater. Parang nanibago ako sa culture, sa sistema,” he admitted. “Kaya rin siguro yung katawan ko hindi rin sanay kaya nagtamo din ako ng injuries.”

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

He’s not complaining about being traded, pro basketball being a business, according to him.

But unlike at TNT where he plays as part of a major support cast to franchise player Jayson Castro, the 31-year-old power forward figures he needs to take on a much bigger role at Blackwater.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

“Sa pagkakasabi ni coach Jeff (Cariaso), ganun na nga, kasi isa ako sa mga young vets na sinasabi,” he said. “Mas malaki yung role namin nila kuya Jvee [Casio], ni Baser [Amer] and yung ibang vets pa na natira dito.”

And that’s what he’s been doing now for the Bossing in the PBA On Tour, where the team holds a 3-2 record after a 102-97 win over Converge on Wednesday at the Ynares Sports Center in Pasig.

Rosario didn’t suit up for Blackwater in the game against the FiberXers as interim coach Joe Silva said the team decided to just rest him in order to preserve him for the coming season.

Watch Now

PHOTO: PBA Images

But in the previous two games, he averaged 18.5 points and 5.5 rebounds as the Bossing split their games against Terrafirma, 100-94, and NorthPort, 112-97.

The one-time UAAP champion from National University, who was acquired in a three-team trade with NLEX, Blackwater, and TNT that also involved Calvin Oftana and Brandon Ganuelas Rosser, said he still feels pain on his foot, although there’s nothing serious about it.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

“Minsan may kirot pero hindi katulad dati na nakaka-hinder ng galaw ko,” Rosario said.

He also doesn’t see any problem adjusting to two different coaches in the short time he is with Blackwater so far.

“Ako naman kung ano yung gusto ng coach susundin mo lang naman, kung ano yung sabihin sa iyo gawin mo lang para madaling matutunan yung sistema niya, kung ano talaga yung gusto niya,” said Rosario.

“Siyempre kung player ka may sarili ka talagang gusto. Pero kung gusto mo talagang mag-fit in sa sistema, kailangan mong makinig,” he added. “Almost the same lang naman ang tinatakbo namin. Familiar din yung mga sets and yung ibang plays. Yung similarities nandoon.”

But it’s not only about adjusting to the system, but also about changing the values and principles of this long underachieving franchise.

“Sana mabago namin yung culture. Bagong coach, bagong system,” said Rosario, 31. “Sana bago naman ang kalalabasan. Mas okay na conference, mas okay na season.”