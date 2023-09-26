Three more PH taekwondo jins suffer heartbreaking Asiad defeats

HANGZHOU, China – Taekwondo jins struggled big time on the third playing day of competitions in the 19th Asian Games.

Taekwondo results 19th Asian Games

Since poomsae bet King Patrick Perez produced the country’s first medal – a bronze – the PH jins fell like dominoes with three more bets losing to their stronger and taller rivals.

Baby Jessica Canabal failed to sustain her fiery start when she lost to Uzbek Charoz Kayumoba, by a close margin in the women’s -53kg class.

She came into their match in high spirits after beating Japanese Yuzoko Katoh, 2-1, but her Uzbek opponent proved craftier and smarter.

The other bets Joseph Chua and Jubillee Briones were shown the door early, losing in the Round-of-16 of their respective events.

Chua bowed to Kazkahstab Nurbek Gazez in the men’s -63kg while Briones fell prey to Thai Phannapa Harnsujin in their -57kg division showdown.

On Monday, Tokyo Games veteran Kurt Barbosa and Nica Garces lost to their respective rivals but not without giving them a good fight.

Left to carry the task of ending the country’s gold medal drought in the popular sport are veteran Samuel Morrison, Kirstie Alora and David Cea.

