    Perez bronze in taekwondo saves Philippines from Asiad medal shutout

    Taekwondo jin puts Team Philippines on Asiad medal board
    by Gerry Ramos
    1 Hour ago
    patrick king perez

    HANGZHOU - Patrick Perez put Team Philippines on the medal board of the 19th Asian Games on Sunday behind his fine form in taekwondo poomsae.

    The jin from De La Salle bagged a bronze in the men's individual event to save the country from a shutout on the day action in the quadrennial showpiece went full blast.

    Perez, also a gold winner in the same event of the Southeast Asian Games, made it to the semifinals, but lost out to Ma Yun Zhong of Chinese Taipei.

    Nonetheless, the bronze was good enough to place the Philippines at No. 15 in the medal tally by the end of the day.

      The host nation was quick to zoom to the top with a total of 20 gold medals, followed by South Korea with five and Japan together with Macao with two golds each.

      Uzbekistan and Chinese Taipei were the two other countries to snatch a gold medal.

      eumir marcial asian games

