Alex Eala, Niño Alcantara reach Asian Games mixed doubles quarterfinal

ANOTHER day, another two wins for Alex Eala in the 19th Asian Games as she and Niño Alcantara foiled top-seeded pair Ankita Raina and Yuki Bhambri in three sets to enter the quarterfinals in mixed doubles Wednesday evening.

Alex Eala-Niño Alcantara pair reaches Asiad quarterfinal

Hours after qualifying for the semis in women’s singles, which guaranteed her a bronze medal, Eala linked with Alcantara for a tough win over the top-ranked Indians, 6-4, 4-6, 10-8.

The Filipino tandem held on for the victory in the two-hour netfest after a strong start held them at an advantage early.

Though the heavily favored Indians forced the tiebreak with an identical 6-4 win in Set 2, Eala and Alcantara showed nerves of steel to come away with the win.

Late in the tiebreak, Eala and Alcantara recovered from a 4-7 deficit as they forced the deadlock with a 4-1 run, 8-all.

Then there was no stopping their momentum as they tacked on two more points to finish off their foes — capping off a 4-0 flourish to end the match.

Thai bets Luksika Kumkhum and Maximus Jones await Eala and Alcantara in the quarterfinals on Thursday.

