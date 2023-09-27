Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Alex Eala, Niño Alcantara reach Asian Games mixed doubles quarterfinal

    Pinoy pair topples top-seeded duo
    by Luisa Morales
    Just now
    Alex Eala Nino Alcantara

    ANOTHER day, another two wins for Alex Eala in the 19th Asian Games as she and Niño Alcantara foiled top-seeded pair Ankita Raina and Yuki Bhambri in three sets to enter the quarterfinals in mixed doubles Wednesday evening.

    Alex Eala-Niño Alcantara pair reaches Asiad quarterfinal

    Hours after qualifying for the semis in women’s singles, which guaranteed her a bronze medal, Eala linked with Alcantara for a tough win over the top-ranked Indians, 6-4, 4-6, 10-8.

    The Filipino tandem held on for the victory in the two-hour netfest after a strong start held them at an advantage early.

    Though the heavily favored Indians forced the tiebreak with an identical 6-4 win in Set 2, Eala and Alcantara showed nerves of steel to come away with the win.

    Late in the tiebreak, Eala and Alcantara recovered from a 4-7 deficit as they forced the deadlock with a 4-1 run, 8-all.

      Then there was no stopping their momentum as they tacked on two more points to finish off their foes — capping off a 4-0 flourish to end the match.

      Thai bets Luksika Kumkhum and Maximus Jones await Eala and Alcantara in the quarterfinals on Thursday.

