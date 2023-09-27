Alex Eala gains semis, assured of bronze after getting past Kyoka Okamura

ALEX Eala mounted a tremendous comeback from a set down to reach the semifinals of the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China on Wednesday, as she beat Kyoka Okamura, 0-6, 7-5, 6-0.

After a flat start that saw her blanked in the opening set, Eala dug deep to eke out the victory to assure herself of at least a bronze medal in her maiden Asiad appearance.

Eala brought all momentum to her side, taking the third set in 31 minutes.

She next faces either top-seed Qinwen Zheng or 10-seed Sohyun Park.

