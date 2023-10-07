Alas gives Jordan player Gilas jersey after winning Asiad gold

HANGZHOU – Kevin Alas was one generous Gilas player to Jordan’s Mohammad Hussein.

Alas gave his practice jersey to the Hussein after the 6-foot-11 center asked for a Gilas souvenir following the Philippie team's victory in the 19th Asian Games men's basketball gold medal match, 70-60.

Hussein, 33, personally went inside the Gilas dugout and began asking if any of the players could give them any of their spare jersey.

The long-time Jordanian national player initially approached June Mar Fajardo, but the six-time PBA MVP couldn’t offer anything.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Scottie Thompson showed him a blue-colored Pilipinas shirt instead, but appeared to be of no interest to Hussein.

“How about this one,” Alas offered his uniform.

Upon realizing it’s a Gilas playing jersey, Hussein happily reached out and took the uniform.

“Thanks guys. Appreciate it,” said the Jordanian as he walked out of the Gilas dressing room without exchanging anything in return.

But Alas didn't mind.

“Buti may dala akong extra practice jersey,” said the NLEX guard.

Of course, none among the players would want to part ways with their worn-out jersey, it being among their priceless mementos for winning the country’s first ever Asiad gold medal since the 1962 quadrennial showpiece in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Alas plans to have it on display in one special corner of their home with wife Selina Dagdag.

“Papa-frame ko yung jersey tapos papapirmahan ko sa lahat ng teammates ko,” said the son of coach Louie Alas.

