Here's Chism's answer to former teammate Alas' 'no more 3s?' ribbing

HANGZHOU - Asian Games newcomer Kevin Alas had a grand time giving former teammate Wayne Chism a good-natured ribbing when Gilas clashed with Bahrain at the start of the 5-on-5 basketball competitions in the 19th Asian Games.

Alas went over to the former NLEX import following the national team's 89-61 win over Bahrain, where Chism serves as its naturalized player.

A known scorer and volume shooter during his time with the Road Warriors, Rain or Shine, and Magnolia, Chism was held to just five points in the 28-point blowout at the Olympic Sports Centre Gymnasium.

Intrigued, Alas approached Chism during the traditional post-game handshake and briefly chatted with him.

"Kamustahan and kaunting kulitan lang," said Alas of his conversation with the former PBA Best Import.

"Sabi ko, 'Why aren't you shooting 3s anymore?'" Alas added.

Chism's response was real talk.

"Sabi niya, 'Because I am not getting the ball as much," said Alas who had a good laugh with the Bahrain player.

Alas and Chism were teammates at NLEX during the 2017 Commissioner's Cup under coach Yeng Guiao.

Big man Mjam Almoathin led Bahrain with 14 points in a losing cause.

