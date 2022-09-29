Zamboanga sees Xiong Jing Nan retaining title in bout vs Angela Lee

DENICE Zamboanga is picking Xiong Jing Nan, as expected, to win over Angela Lee in a battle between titleholders of different divisions on Saturday in Singapore.

One Fight Night 2: Xiong vs. Lee III on Saturday morning pits the strawweight champion against the atomweight queen.

Zamboanga, who two years ago called for Lee to relinquish the title while on maternity leave, said the fight being at 125 lbs gives Xiong a big advantage.

“I have seen both fights; Angela dominated Xiong in the atomweight fight while Xiong defended her belt in strawweight division,” Zamboanga said.

“This upcoming fight will be a bomb, and this trilogy is the fight that everyone has been waiting for.”

“This will not be an easy fight for Xiong Jing Nan, but I know she will do everything to defend the belt. It will go down to a decision, and it would be Xiong Jing Nan who takes the win.”

Denice Zamboanga is not discounting the possibility of an Angela Lee win.

But she’s not ruling out victory by Lee, who is looking to become the Singapore-based MMA outfit’s first woman to hold belts in two different weight divisions.

“Angela needs to keep her momentum until round five. She needs to also save some energy, and it would be wise for her to survive five rounds. She’s a mom now; moms are strong,” Zamboanga said.

“Xiong needs to defend Angela’s ground game. As you can see, Angela is good at striking as well. But this is Xiong’s home. She will defend her belt at all costs.”

