Mayweather makes short work of MMA fighter as Pacquiao watches

With Manny Pacquiao among spectators at Super Saitama Arena, Floyd Mayweather came up with a quick win over Mikuru Asakura on Sunday.

Floyd Mayweather, who beat MMA star Conor McGregor five years ago, scores a quick win over Japanese featherweight Mikuru Asakura. PHOTO: AP

The exhibition match between the retired undefeated American boxing star and the Japanese featherweight mixed martial artist with a 16-3 fight record ended just as the bell rang for the end of the second round.

The 45-year-old Mayweather dropped Asakura with a right hand behind the ear and the 30-year-old fighter looked dazed and struggled to get up, with referee Kenny Bayless counting him out.

Floyd Mayweather is also set to take on YouTuber Deji in an exhibition. . PHOTO: AP



Pacquiao, who retired last year and is also set for exhibition matches, climbed up the ring to embrace his old rival after the match.

