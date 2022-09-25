Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Sun, Sep 25
    Boxing

    Mayweather makes short work of MMA fighter as Pacquiao watches

    by from the web
    1 Hour ago
    undefined
    Retired boxer Floyd Mayweather proves too much for 30-year-old MMA fighter Mikuru Asakura.
    PHOTO: AP

    MONEY bagged a reported US$20 million in under two rounds on the ring as old rival Pacman watched.

    With Manny Pacquiao among spectators at Super Saitama Arena, Floyd Mayweather came up with a quick win over Mikuru Asakura on Sunday.

    See Manny Pacquiao faces ex-sparmate in Saudi boxing spectacle

    Floyd MayweatherFloyd Mayweather, who beat MMA star Conor McGregor five years ago, scores a quick win over Japanese featherweight Mikuru Asakura.

    ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

    The exhibition match between the retired undefeated American boxing star and the Japanese featherweight mixed martial artist with a 16-3 fight record ended just as the bell rang for the end of the second round.

    Watch Now

    The 45-year-old Mayweather dropped Asakura with a right hand behind the ear and the 30-year-old fighter looked dazed and struggled to get up, with referee Kenny Bayless counting him out.

    Floyd MayweatherFloyd Mayweather is also set to take on YouTuber Deji in an exhibition. .

    ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

    Pacquiao, who retired last year and is also set for exhibition matches, climbed up the ring to embrace his old rival after the match.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Watch Now
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      Retired boxer Floyd Mayweather proves too much for 30-year-old MMA fighter Mikuru Asakura.
      PHOTO: AP

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again