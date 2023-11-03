Young Aielle Aguilar becomes two-time jiu-jitsu world champion

YOUNG Filipino jiu-jitsu Aleia Aielle Aguilar clinched a second straight world title in the 2023 Abu Dhabi World Festival Jiu-Jitsu Championships at the Mubadala Arena in United Arab Emirates.

The six-year old Aguilar banked on experience by pouncing on hometown bet Maitha Earani, submitting her with an armbar maneuver in just 12 seconds to bag the gold medal in the Girls Kids 2 white belt 17 kg category.

Last year the daughter of Philippine Mixed Martial Arts Alvin Aguilar and Maybelline Masuda became the country’s first ever youngest world champion in combat sports by also winning the gold in the same tournament.

Aielle defeated Brazilian Gabriella Kulzer, 4-1, in the semis to advance in the gold medal round.

“Great to see my daughter fighting and representing the flag this time. Her hard work, discipline have finally paid off in training all these years,” said the older Aguilar. “Last year, I didn’t see it live, so I am happy and we’re all very proud of you for making another historic moment for the Philippines.”

Alvin, wife Masuda, baby Axelia, and son Lucho were all in the stand during the finale which saw Aielle wrap the Philippine flag over her shoulders after winning the gold.

The elder Aguilar, who is also president of the Wrestling Association of the Philippines and founding head of Universal Reality Combat Championship and DEFTAC Philippines, arrived from Abu Dhabi after guiding the Philippine delegation to a successful campaign in the World Combat Sports as chef de mission.

The Philippines won three gold medals courtesy of Kaila Napolis of jiu-jitsu, Muay Thai pair of Richien Yosorez and Kylie Mallari and taekwondo poomsae Darius Venerable plus five silvers and five bronze medals in the meet.

